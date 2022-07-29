EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-8-6, 5th-West) will go head to head with the top team in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, Louisville City FC (13-3-4, 1st-East), on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

“I think they’re [Louisville City FC] a good football team and have some really good movements and good players,” said Locomotive FC head coach John Hutchinson. “It’s going to be a really good football game and that’s what I’m looking forward to. Two teams that have their way and their principles and I am looking forward to the game. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

The Locomotive head into Saturday’s match on a two-match losing streak. Locomotive FC fell 1-0 at home to San Antonio FC on July 25. This time around, the El Paso side looks to defend their home turf as they battle with the beast of the east.

“We played some good teams but I think they’ll be one of the better teams that we play in regards of controlling the ball,” said Locomotive FC midfielder Dylan Mares. “So between the both of us, I think it is going to be a good match up and I am excited to see what they have to bring.”

Los Locos will look to snap their two-match skid, their first since March, against the eastern conference powerhouse.

Meanwhile, Louisville City FC comes into their match in El Paso on fire. The club has been unbeaten in their last six matches, five of them being wins. The Louisville side is coming off a 0-0 draw against Phoenix Rising FC on July 20.

The meeting between El Paso Locomotive FC and Louisville City FC will be the first ever in both club’s history.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, July 30 at Southwest University Park. The match will additionally be broadcast live on ESPN+. The first 1,500 fans to Southwest University Park when gates open at 6:30 p.m. MT will receive a limited edition winter themed Locomotive scarf.

Tickets are available online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets or by calling 915-235-GOAL.