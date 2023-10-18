EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time since 2021, El Paso Locomotive FC is back in the USL Championship playoffs.

Last Saturday, the Locomotive secured a playoff berth in its last regular season match of 2023 with a 2-1 win over Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium. The win locked the Locos in as the seventh seed in the USL Western Conference and secured a ticket to play the No. 2 seed in the west, Orange County SC, in the first round of the playoffs at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Making the playoffs after a season of ups and downs when it came to form, and injuries was a huge accomplishment for the Locos in its first season under the direction of head coach Brian Clarhaut.

“To be quite honest, if we did not get into playoffs, I would have been having a press conference today [Tuesday] telling you it was a failure of a season,” Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut said. “So, we’re able to do it. We handled it with a lot of different factors this season. A lot of major guys not involved in a more competitive league. So, I’m super proud of the group and now anything can happen.”

“Everybody had their opinions about us. You know, obviously as fans, I understand. They’re not going to be happy with some of the results and some of the games we’ve played, but at the end of the day, I felt like we still went out and tried to perform to win. We don’t like losing ourselves, so what makes you think they like it? But at the end of day, I just want to continue having their support and not really like, you know, bashing us as much as they did this year. But I understand, it is what it is, that’s the aspect of a fan. They want to see their team win and we want to win as well, but when we’re not, obviously it’s easier to criticize us, you know what I mean? But we set the goal to make playoffs and I think we accomplished that.”

El Paso Locomotive FC returns to the playoffs after the club missed out on postseason play last season under former head coach John Hutchinson. It was the first time in the club’s short history that that they missed out on postseason play.

El Paso Locomotive FC will now head into the playoffs with a fresh mindset and some positive momentum after a big 2-1 win over Oakland Roots to end the 2023 regular season.

“I told the group today, I said, ‘Okay, that’s done now. We want to go for a push and the objective is to win the game. It’s quite simple. You need to go in and win the game. It’s one and done. This is not a home and away fixtures,” Clarhaut said. “You got to go in there and we know what’s at stake now just like [the] Oakland [match]. In my opinion we went through round one on Saturday.”

“Honestly, this past weekend was a playoff game for us. It was the last game of the regular season, but we treated it as a playoff game and that’s what we have to do for this weekend,” Locomotive FC midfielder Eric Calvillo said. “Honestly, it’s going to be a good game, tough, good rival. They’re in good form themselves but I think we are as well. If we just continue to stick to the gameplan and stick together, I think we’ll find a way to win.”

El Paso Locomotive will face a tough Orange County SC side at Championship Soccer Stadium with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 21. El Paso has the lead over OCSC in the all-time series, 3-1-4. In the two meetings they had this season, El Paso fought out a 1-0 to record its first home win of 2023 then drew on the road 0-0 to snap Orange County’s eight-game win streak.