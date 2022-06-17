EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (7-6-3, 24 pts) will have the chance to showcase what they are all about as they will take on Detroit City FC (7-3-4, 25 pts) in the Motor City on Saturday on ESPN at 10 a.m. Mountain Time

Locomotive are coming off a 1-0 victory over Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday. It was the club’s first victory in their four year history over the USL Championship Western Conference foe.

Locomotive head coach John Hutchinson and his squad have been in good form recently. The squad has grabbed some sort of points in their last five matches. The club sits in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile Detroit City FC are coming off a 2-0 loss to Sacramento Republic FC. They currently hold the four spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Saturday’s meeting between Detroit and El Paso will be the first ever for the two clubs.

Tomorrow’s meeting between the two teams will also mark the first time a USL Championship match will be aired on ESPN.

Now this is cool



Your @eplocomotivefc will play the first USL Championship Match EVER AIRED on ESPN when they take on Detroit City FC at 10 AM MT THIS Saturday #VamosLocos | #ElPasoProud pic.twitter.com/kxT9ZmtYKk — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 16, 2022

It will be the first time Locomotive will play a match on ESPN, but not the first time Locomotive has been on a national broadcast. The Locos have held a national spotlight four times in the past, playing matches on ESPN Deportes.

Locomotive FC are aware of the big opportunity they have right in front of them but they are also aware that they need to stay focused on their game plan heading into Detroit.

“Whether it’s nationally televised or on local TV that’s not what we worry about,” Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson said. “We worry about ourselves. I think it being nationally televised is great. It’s great to be a part of that, but I know these boys don’t look into that. They just look into how we want to play, what we want to do and focus on us. Yeah, it’s going to be awesome. Hopefully, some players raise a hand and put on a great performance. If a young kid gets a chance to play then hopefully we can showcase our Academy, showcase our first team, and people can see what we are trying to do here in El Paso.”

“It is great for the club. We can showcase ourselves in front of national television, which is for us as players that’s what you want to do. You want to play on the bigger stage and this weekend we have an opportunity to do that,” said Locomotive midfielder Richie Ryan. “It is another game of football, so we can’t let that take emotional control over anything for us. It’s a game that we want to go and win and and hopefully put a pretty good show on on national TV for the league and for us as an organization.”

The long-awaited contest between these Eastern and Western Conference foes will be broadcast nationally on ESPN at 10:00 a.m. MT.