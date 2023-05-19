EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (6-3-1, 19 points, 2nd-West) will take on Birmingham Legion FC (5-5-1, 16 points, 3rd-East) on Saturday, May 20 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

This will be the first time Locomotive and Legion meet in competition, providing more motivation to both sides looking to draw first blood in this series.

Locomotive FC heads into this match in top form. The team has won five straight USL Championship games and has been unbeaten in its last seven. The El Paso side could break a club record for most consecutive wins with a victory against Legion on Saturday.

El Paso Locomotive FC is coming off a 1-0 win over Loudoun United at Southwest University Park last Saturday. El Paso’s Chris Garcia scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the match to give his hometown club three points.

The undefeated run also includes a 3-0-1 record for Locomotive’s away games. As El Paso gets ready to embark on a three-game road trip, they will once again look to showcase its ability to pick up points in opponent territory.

Locomotive FC currently ranks second in the USL in total shots (136) on the season. Los Locos are tied for fourth out of all USL Championship teams in goals (16). On defense, Locomotive FC is tied for second in the USL for clean sheets (4).

Legion also knows a thing or two about scoring goals. The club is tied with Locomotive FC in goals scored (16) this season. Legion has fired 133 total shots, which is the fourth most in the USL and just three behind Locomotive FC.

Legion FC, along with Hartford Athletic, have allowed the most goals on the year. In 11 matches, Legion FC has conceded 20 goals.

Birmingham Legion is currently on a three-game losing streak in the USL Championship, outscored 9-3 by its opponents.

Legion will aim to secure points on its home turf, but it will be a challenge as Locomotive FC has performed well when playing away from home. Locomotive FC currently has a 3-0-1 record in away games.

El Paso Locomotive FC and Birmingham Legion FC will face off on Saturday, May. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will stream on ESPN+.