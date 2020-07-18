Locomotive FC re-tests players after RGV FC announces positive case

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The USL re-start has already been hit with a case of COVID-19 and it was very close to El Paso Locomotive FC.

On Thursday night, Rio Grande Valley FC announced that one of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus, subsequently canceling Friday’s RGV match vs. San Antonio. But the kicker: RGV played here in El Paso last Saturday.

On Friday, more details emerged. According to Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest, the player traveled with the team to El Paso, but never played in the game and wore a mask on the bench for the duration of the match.

Los Locos did a round of testing on Monday; all of them were negative. Forrest told KTSM that they did another batch of testing on Friday to be sure.

“It puts us on edge, it doesn’t necessarily make me nervous because we’ve tested since then and all had negative results,” said Forrest. “That person didn’t play, so they had a mask on the entire time. It makes me feel good, but I also know nothing is fool-proof. That’s why we took the precaution of going again today.”

Locomotive FC GM @AForrestEP says the team was tested again today for COVID-19, after RGV FC had a positive case.

The incubation time period for COVID-19 is 2-14 days, so it is possible a positive case wouldn’t have shown up in Monday’s batch of testing, but would in the round El Paso conducted on Friday. However, the fact that the player in question was on the bench the entire match and wore a mask is a good sign.

“We think we should be fine, but we’re not going to take chances,” Forrest said. “So we tested today to ensure that we’re ok.”

Forrest has said in the past that the club would be forthcoming with positive results, if they arise. El Paso will host New Mexico United next Friday, July 24, for its next match.