Locomotive FC re-signs defender Andrew Fox to two-year deal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC has re-signed defender Andrew Fox to a two-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Fox becomes the 12th Locomotive player returning from the 2020 squad that reached a second consecutive Western Conference Final appearance and the seventh player to return for a third season.

“It’s great to have ‘Foxy’ back on a multi-year deal,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “He is a very ambitious person, always striving for the best and is desperate to win things here in El Paso. He is another who embodies the team-first culture we have cultivated over the past two years. He knows what we expect, he understands what it takes to play in this team, and he is another player I have absolute trust in.”

Fox, 28, has become a mainstay in Mark Lowry’s system, filling the left-back position with a veteran presence. Fox made 30 appearances with 28 starts in 2019, recording an assist and two goals, including the opening goal of the 2019 Western Conference Final. The English defender built on the successful first season with 13 appearances and 12 starts, earning a single goal to help lift his side to a playoff run that would result in another Western Conference Final appearance.

Before joining El Paso, the veteran defender earned experience abroad playing in the League One and League Two divisions of England and Sweden. In 2015, Fox started his professional career playing with the Midland-Odessa Sockers in Texas before moving to the EFL League One playing with Peterborough United, Kidderminster Harriers, and EFL League Two side Stevenage. Fox took a short stint in Sweden with AFC Eskilstuna before playing a year in Grimsby Town and ultimately signing with El Paso in 2019 for the club’s inaugural year.

2021 El Paso Locomotive FC Roster

Goalkeepers (1): Logan Ketterer

Defenders (6): Matt Bahner, Éder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Macca King, Niall Logue, Yuma

Midfielders (6): José Aguinaga, Louis Herrera, Dylan Mares, Bryam Rebellón, Nick Ross, Richie Ryan

Forwards (3): Aidan Apodaca, Leandro Carrijó, Luis Solignac

As KTSM 9 Sports first reported, the club is not expected to bring back forward Omar Salgado, who was the first player to sign with Locomotive FC in team history. Salgado’s contract expired at the conclusion of last season, a year that was cut short for the El Paso native as he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The club is expected to announce additional player signings and renewals for the 2021 season at a later date.