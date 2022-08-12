COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – El Paso Locomotive FC claimed a point on the road following a second-half rally to earn a 4-4 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Friday night.

Forward Lucho Solignac and midfielder Dylan Mares each recorded two goals to keep Locomotive undefeated against Colorado Springs.

The match immediately turned sour for El Paso Locomotive FC as a highly aggressive Switchbacks side pressed high to win the ball in critical areas. After forward Ricardo Zacarias got a good first look at goal, Hadji Barry opened the scoring in the fourth minute on an open net. Barry would double up his lead with a chip over the on-rushing Goalkeeper Evan Newton just a moment later before Elvis Amoh would give Switchbacks their third of the night within 10 minutes of the opening whistle.

The match closed down for the remainder of the first half as Locomotive began shutting down Colorado Springs but Locos ultimately went into the halftime break down 3-0.

Locomotive began its rally in the second half, finding four goals to put itself in the lead following a three-goal deficit. Starting the 53rd minute, Mares placed a beautiful left-footed shot into the net. Solignac found his first of the night minutes later by redirecting a shot from Gomez in the 57th minute.

Mares found his second in the 65th minute to level the scoring before Lucho put El Paso in the lead just minutes later in the 67th minute.

The lead would not last as Colorado Springs would steal a goal at the death with a header from Aaron Wheeler in stoppage time to level the scoring 4-4 and to split the points between the two.

El Paso Locomotive returns to Southwest University Park to host USMNT legend Landon Donovan and his San Diego Loyal. Kickoff is set for Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. MT.