Locomotive FC prepares for first home playoff match

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After upsetting Fresno FC 3-2 on the road last Saturday, El Paso Locomotive FC will host Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship’s Western Conference Semifinals.

It is the first home playoff match in Locomotive’s history and comes in its inaugural season. The 6-seed Locos and the 7-seed Republic are familiar with each other; El Paso beat Sacramento twice in the regular season.

Locomotive FC said all season it was a goal to host a playoff match in the club’s first year; now that it’s here, El Paso has its eyes on even more.

“We feel like this is not enough,” head coach Mark Lowry said. “You want more, the team is playing well, there’s confidence. I think now the feeling is, let’s see how far we can take this, understanding it’ll be a tough game against Sacramento.”

El Paso native-turned Locomotive star Omar Salgado can’t wait for the opportunity to play a playoff match in front of his hometown.

“For me personally it’s a dream come true to play a playoff game here at home and try to get a big win for the city. We’re playing such a big game in front of some of the best fans in the league and hopefully we can bring joy to this great city,” Salgado said.

El Paso will host Sacramento in the Western Conference Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Southwest University Park. The winner will earn the right to play either Phoenix Rising FC or Real Monarchs FC in the Conference Finals.