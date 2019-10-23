Locomotive FC prepare for inaugural playoff game

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After qualifying for the playoffs in its inaugural season, El Paso Locomotive FC is getting ready for its first playoff game.

The 6-seed Locomotive will travel to Fresno to face 3-seed Foxes FC on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the USL Championship’s Western Conference Quarterfinals.

El Paso has lost just twice since the beginning of September and Los Locos feel like they’re playing their best soccer at the right time.

“Now we have a bit of everything. I think before it was a little predictable, everyone knew we were trying to get balls in the box and trying to get Kiesewetter on the end of them,” midfielder Sebestian Velasquez said. “Now it’s become unpredictable for teams.”

El Paso finished just a few points behind Fresno in the regular season and beat the Foxes in El Paso on a late goal earlier this month. They’ll look to repeat the feat on Saturday.