EDINBURG, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC took its first point away from H-E-B Park as a nine-man Locomotive side held Rio Grande Valley FC to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper Evan Newton made four saves to earn back-to-back clean sheets. A quiet opening 15 minutes gave way to a goalkeeping spectacle between El Paso Locomotive FC and Rio Grande Valley FC. Newton made his first big save in the 20th minute, stopping a ball shot through traffic giving way to put Locomotive on an attack.

Newton’s heroics continued through the first half, coming up big with diving saves and quick stops. On the other side of the field, RGV goalkeeper Javier Garcia came up big when asked by midfielder Dylan Mares who took a left-footed shot through the legs of an RGV defender and into Garcia’s hands.

Locomotive took control straight out of the break, making threats in the final third though not quite finding a threatening shot towards goal. The intense back and forth resumed as RGV began picking its offensive once more, sending shots wide of the crossbar.

Following an injury with no subs remaining and a red card in the 83rd minute, the Locos closed out the match down two men against a full-strength Rio Grande Valley FC. The Locos dug deep, keeping RGV without a shot while nearly stealing the game in stoppage time as forward Aaron Gomez took a header off the crossbar and midfielder Sebastian Velasquez fired a shot from the center of the box that was saved by Garcia.

The goalkeeping heroics on both ends of the field leaves the two teams sharing the points on Wednesday night.

El Paso Locomotive FC remains on the road as it heads east to Kennesaw, Georgia to take on Atlanta United II for the first time in franchise history. Kickoff from Fifth Third Bank Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, July 2 and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.