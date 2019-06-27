Locomotive FC plays San Antonio FC to scoreless draw

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC remains unbeaten on the road following a scoreless draw in San Antonio on Wednesday night.

The match was the first of three straight road games over the next 10 days for Locomotive FC.

Grabbing a point in our first of three road matches over the next 11 days.

On to Fresno this Saturday 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/YdKi2QEbgG — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 27, 2019

El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with a massive save off a San Antonio penalty kick in the opening minutes of the match to keep things scoreless. San Antonio was awarded the penalty in the 17th minute after Drew Beckie was called for contact in the box. Ketterer showed his poise under pressure and got vertical, getting both hands with full extension on the shot to deny San Antonio the lead.

San Antonio would play a man down for 33 minutes in the match, but Locomotive FC was unable to find the back of the net.

El Paso will get out of town with a gutsy draw and a road point in front of nearly 100 traveling supporters from El Paso.

Locomotive FC sits in third place in the USL Western Conference with 27 points and have conceded the least amount of goals (13) in the Western Conference this season. Ketterer is in second place, across the league, for most clean sheets (eight).

El Paso will now play at Fresno FC on Saturday in a matchup against the Foxes. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Locomotive FC’s next home match is Saturday, July 17th against this very same San Antonio FC team.