Locomotive FC plays Orange County SC to scoreless draw in season opener

Orange County, CA (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC kicked off its second season in the USL Championship, playing to a scoreless draw against Orange County SC. El Paso coming away with a point on the road.

FT – A point on the road 💪

See you all at home next week! pic.twitter.com/a18VI0OrSZ — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) March 7, 2020

The pendulum swung through the first half with Locomotive FC and Orange County SC trading possession and chances for shots on goal. El Paso was able to find the back of the net in the 21st minute through midfielder Nick Ross, but the goal was called back for offsides.

The Locos turned up the heat in the second half, applying consistent pressure in the final third that led to a strong chance from forward Marios Lomis, but couldn’t capitalize on the scoring chance. Locomotive FC held the attacking pressure through the final minutes of the match, but Orange County had the answers to keep the score level, leaving the two sides to split the points in the 2020 season opener.

“I thought we could’ve been better on the ball particularly in their half of the field,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “We turned it over a little bit too much, but I think that’s part of the first game of the season. There’s a little bit of nerves, there’s rustyness and you know these are things that will easily kind of work themselves out after four or five games. I thought all in all we deserve the point. We created good chances, they had a couple of good chances, so I thought it was a good game of football.”

“We created good chances, they had good chances, I thought it was a good game of football” –@CoachMarkLowry pic.twitter.com/rkFjbO6pN1 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) March 7, 2020

El Paso will return to the friendly confines of Southwest University Park for their 2020 home opener on Saturday, March 14 against Portland Timber 2.