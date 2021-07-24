Locomotive FC play to scoreless draw with NM United, unbeaten streak reaches 4 matches

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC extended its unbeaten streak over rival New Mexico to six matches in a 0-0 draw on Saturday night that also ran El Paso’s current unbeaten streak to four games.

Locomotive FC played the last 20 minutes of the match with a one-man advantage, after a hand ball and subsequent arguing by Juan Guzman resulted in a red card. Despite the advantage, El Paso was unable to push a goal across, although they managed to put together a few solid chances.

Locos coming away with a point the road 💪#NMvELP #VamosLocos pic.twitter.com/jStXL0UOx7 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) July 25, 2021

With the point as a result of the draw, El Paso is still tied for first place in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division with Rio Grande Valley FC with 25 points.

Locomotive FC will be back in action on Wednesday on the road at San Antonio FC.