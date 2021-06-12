Locomotive FC play to 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs to remain unbeaten

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC earned a 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

With the draw, El Paso moved its record to 3-0-3 on the season, still the only team in the USL Championship’s Western Conference that is undefeated six matches into the season.

Locomotive took an early 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, as Macca King volleyed home a Dylan Mares corner kick serve. The goal was the first of the season for King.

Despite having multiple other chances to find the back of the net before halftime, El Paso was unable to do so and led by the one-goal margin at the break.

In the second half, Colorado Springs was given a penalty, and Hadji Barry calmly placed it into the upper-right hand corner of the goal to tie the match at 1-apiece in the 73rd minute.

What ensued after that was a bevy of Locomotive FC chances, including a pair from substitute Aiden Apodaca, and a pair of scorchers from Mares that narrowly went over the crossbar. Despite out-shooting Colorado Springs 15-9, Los Locos came away with just a single point.

We should’ve won the game, we should’ve been up 2-0 at halftime,” Lowry said. “We had two or three chances at the goal that I expect the guys to finish. But we had some tired legs, so we changed the lineup around, because we had some tired guys out there.”

El Paso was playing its fourth match in a 13-day span, and second in 72 hours, still managing to earn a result. Next up for Locomotive is a road trip to face Real Monarchs on June 18 at 8 p.m.