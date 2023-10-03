El Paso Locomotive FC (7-West, 12-12-7, 40 points) will face off against San Diego Loyal SC for its final home match of the 2023 regular season as its looks for an opportunity to strengthen its chances of securing a playoff berth.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2023 @ 7 P.M. MT – SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Stream: ESPN+

Watch: KTSM.com, Estrella TV 9.2

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team’s official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Locomotive and Loyal have met a total of three times. San Diego has the upper hand with two wins to El Paso’s lone victory on the road. El Paso will be looking to etch a first home win in the record book.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC (7TH WESTERN CONFERENCE, 12-12-7, 43 PTS)

The comeback win against Charleston Battery on Saturday was big for Locomotive’s playoff chances, launching it back above the line with further control of its postseason destiny for the final regular season game at Southwest University Park.

“We got to use that momentum and positivity, as well as [the support of] the home crowd in an important match against San Diego,” Clarhaut said. “I appreciate all the support from our fan base, I think they helped us get the win on Saturday over Charleston. On a midweek game, I hope we can make Southwest University Park a tough place to play tomorrow.”

One of the major takeaways from Saturday’s victory against Charleston was the impact of substitutes in the second half and with both teams facing fatigue because of the quick turnaround, any player coming off the bench will continue to be asked to step up as El Paso enters the final stretch of the season.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC (3RD WESTERN CONFERENCE, 14-9-8, 50 PTS)

A 4-1 win over Monterey Bay FC helped San Diego secure their spot in the postseason for the third consecutive season. The win gave them three more points in their quest to clinch a home playoff match with a top-four finish

Ronaldo Damus was without a doubt the hero of the night in San Diego’s win on Saturday, recording three goals to record the second hattrick in Loyal’s history. A striker of his quality fresh off a hat trick performance that snapped a six-game scoreless streak is bound to increase confidence in front of goal, which will make him a dangerous threat that Locomotive need to lock down.

ADDITIONAL INFO

The full 2023 regular season match schedule can be found HERE. All USL Championship regular season and playoff games will be available to stream on ESPN+ in 2023. All Saturday home games will be simulcast on KTSM.com and Estrella TV 9.2 (Cable 1244).