EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC announced on Thursday that it has exercised its contract option on defender Bence Pavkovics for the 2024 USL Championship season.

The transaction is pending league and federation approval. Dubbed the “Silent Assassin” by head coach Brian Clarhaut, Pavkovics has started every game of the 2023 season thus far.

“Bence is a staple in our backline who checks all the boxes, and it is important that we continue with him into 2024.” Clarhaut said. “He is an athletic, defense-first center back, but also an extremely good asset in building the game, which are traits that are hard to find. He is a pleasure to work with and is a top professional who adds to our culture and winning mentality. It was vital to keep Bence in our club and he will have continued success going into next season.”

Pavkovics has been one of Locomotive’s most solid performers this season, playing every possible minute in the regular season since joining the club for the 2023 campaign. He’s currently the team leader in defensive clearances (45) and successful passes (734).

“I’m glad the club appreciates me, and I would like to repay that trust,” Pavkovics said. “We have a great team with good spirit that wants to win a championship, so we will continue to work hard every day.”