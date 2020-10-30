Locomotive FC parts ways with three players

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has mutually agreed to part ways with defender Drew Beckie and midfielders Moses Makinde and Saeed Robinson, the club announced on Friday.

“We would like to thank all three players for their time with El Paso,” said Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest. “They each brought a team-first mentality that helped push Locomotive to a resounding success over the last two years and have helped shape the culture in the locker room. We wish all of them the best and success as they pursue the next stages of their careers.”

Thank you for everything! Best of luck in your future endeavors, you'll always be #LocoFamilia



Beckie, 30, joined Locomotive FC in May of its inaugural 2019 season, playing an integral part in the success the young club saw through its first campaign. Since signing with El Paso, Beckie became one of the mainstays on the Locomotive FC backline, making 18 starts across 22 games played for a total of 1,597 minutes, recording one assist in that span. Beckie struggled to stay healthy this season and was in-and-out of the lineup with multiple injures.

“I’ve loved every moment here,” said Beckie. “We’ve accomplished some special things in the first two years, and I know there will be more. My teammates, the staff, the front office have made everything great and I will miss you all. To the fans, we wouldn’t have this club or sport without you, a sincere thanks for your support. You guys are a part of the success just as much as we are. El Paso will always have a special place in my heart. Stay safe. Vamos Locos por todo.“

Makinde, 27, made 19 appearances, 11 of which were starts since joining Locomotive midway through the 2019 season. With one assist in the inaugural season, Maikinde has helped lift the squad to back-to-back conference final playoff runs.

Robinson, 30, joined the Locomotive squad in January ahead of the 2020 USL Championship season, making his debut in the return to play game against Rio Grande Valley FC on July 11. Since his debut, Robinson played 425 minutes across 11 appearances with 6 starts through the regular season. During his run, Robinson recorded three goals including a game-winner against his former club, Switchbacks FC and the brace against Real Monarchs to close the regular season.

Locomotive FC will continue through the offseason in search of at least two goal-scorers who fit their style of play.