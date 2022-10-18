EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a tumultuous 2022 season that ended with a trip to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, the exodus from El Paso Locomotive FC.

After defender Matt Bahner and midfielder Richie Ryan announced their retirements last week, the club announced the departures of four more players on Tuesday.

Goalkeepers Evan Newton and Philipp Beigl won’t be returning; Newton was in El Paso on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS and will return to the club. Beigl didn’t play in a single match in 2022 for El Paso.

Thank you Evan and Philipp 💙💛



Read more at https://t.co/IEvpGysK1z pic.twitter.com/bhzY9Tbtm9 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 18, 2022

On the pitch, defender Shavon John-Brown and midfielder Christiano Francois also won’t be back for John Hutchinson’s squad in 2023. The club announced the news regarding both players on Tuesday.

John-Brown missed much of the season with a knee injury; Francois started at times for El Paso, but also saw his playing time wane at certain points during the season.

Thank you Christiano and Shavon 💙💛



Read more at https://t.co/2iGPUxyZ4N pic.twitter.com/AWNSJGmtYj — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 18, 2022

Locomotive FC is in the process of putting together its roster for 2023 and some big moves are expected to be made.