Locomotive FC overcome second half deficit to beat Colorado Springs, 4-2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Using a come-from-behind effort in the second half, El Paso Locomotive FC defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks 4-2 at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

The win clinched at least one home playoff game for El Paso and put them to within one point of clinching the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division championship, which would lock up at least one more home playoff match.

The victory also extended El Paso’s home unbeaten streak to 23 matches, which remains the longest in North American soccer.

“This group has done so well,” said Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry. “They’ve put us back into the mix of fighting for other things [than just Mountain Division]. Winning the group, can we push Phoenix as far as we can, those types of things. It’s a massive achievement from everybody over the course of the season. Everybody has played a role and contributed. I’m really proud as a coach that everybody is getting onto the field whether it’s because they need to out of necessity or they’re coming on because of tactical changes. Everyone over the core season has contributed to this.”

Things got off to an auspicious start at the SWUP. Hadji Berry scored for Colorado Springs in the 5th minute, as Switchbacks took an early 1-0 lead. Ricardo Zacarias would equalize for El Paso in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net off of a Nick Ross free kick.

However, that draw was short-lived, as Deshane Beckford would score for Colorado Springs in the 35th minute to give Switchbacks a 2-1 halftime lead.

Out of the break, El Paso came alive once again. In the 61st minute, another Ross free kick found its mark, this time connecting with the right foot of Macca King, who put home an acrobatic finish in traffic to tie the game at two goals apiece.

The match stayed that way until the 86th minute, when substitute Lucho Solignac finally gave El Paso the lead for good, volleying home a cross in from Eder Borelli for the winning goal to send the stadium into a frenzy. In the waning seconds, Solignac would find Diego Luna for the final goal and the 4-2 victory.

El Paso will return to action on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the road at LA Galaxy II.