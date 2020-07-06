Locomotive FC opts to play first two home matches without fans in attendance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC will not have fans in the stands at Southwest University Park when they resume play on Saturday vs. Rio Grande Valley FC, the club announced in a release on Monday.

“Due to the ongoing developments revolving around COVID-19 locally and statewide, El Paso Locomotive FC has made the decision to play without fans in attendance for the Saturday, July 11 Return to Play Home Opener vs Rio Grande Valley FC and the Wednesday, July 15 match against New Mexico United,” the release read.

Locomotive FC had previously hoped to fill their stadium up to 25% capacity, or, roughly 2,000 fans in attendance. El Paso is scheduled to host New Mexico United on July 24, but it is unclear if fans will be allowed to attend that home match.

Saturday’s return to play opener vs. Rio Grande Valley, as well as the July 15 match vs. New Mexico United will be broadcasted on ESPN+.