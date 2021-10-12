Locomotive FC on track to clinch division title, to host Switchbacks FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Needing just four points in their final five matches of the regular season to clinch the Mountain Division table, El Paso Locomotive FC (15-2-10, 55 pts., MTN-1) will host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive, having already clinched a playoff berth with their win over Tulsa FC last week, can clinch a home playoff game with a win or draw against the Switchbacks.

“Our sole objective is to win the group. We aren’t looking past that,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “We need to establish home field advantage here for the playoffs. That’s what winning first place means to us.”

El Paso represents one of the top defensive teams in the USL Championship while Colorado Springs has one of the best offensive teams in the league. In their first three meetings this season, the two clubs have played to three draws, two ending 1-1 and the other finishing scoreless.

Locomotive is in the midst of playing nine games in the last month of the regular season, and the club continues to battle injuries on the back line. That’s why wrapping up the division title sooner rather than later would be beneficial.

“Everyone has it in the back of their minds that if we win on Tuesday night — with all the injuries we’ve had — maybe a few people can have a rest,” said Locomotive defender Macauley King. “Three points would be massive.”

El Paso has not lost a game in their last eight matches, but has only picked up three wins in that span. Locomotive will also be putting their unbeaten streak at home to the test, which stands at a league-best 22 games.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and will stream live on ESPN+.