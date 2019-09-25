Locomotive FC on track for playoff berth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If the playoffs were to start today, El Paso Locomotive FC would be a playoff team in their inaugural season.

El Paso’s win on Saturday catapulted them into 10th place in the Western Conference standings, which is ultimately the final playoff spot in the conference. With six matches to play, every point matters and Sacramento Republic FC is up next on the schedule.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game and we have a lot of games coming up. We have six games in the span of three weeks, which is going to be challenging for us with a smaller squad,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “We have to make sure we go into each game determined to win. We are going into Sacramento trying to win the game. It’ll be tough, but at this stage in the season, they’re a team we have to try and beat.”

Locomotive FC is currently 10-9-9 on the season and would likely need to produce at least three wins in six matches to secure a playoff berth.

“I want the three points. The players want the three points,” said Lowry. “They are determined to go get them and it’s going to be tough, they’re [Sacramento] a good team, but we are going to try our hardest. We are going to give it everything we have.”

Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. MDT and the game will air on ESPN+.