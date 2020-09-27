Locomotive FC, NM United play to scoreless draw as Salgado exits with knee injury

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC extended its unbeaten streak to 9 matches with a 0-0 draw against rival New Mexico United on Saturday night.

The result keeps Locomotive FC four points clear of New Mexico with two matches to play, meaning they can clinch the Group C championship with a win or draw in their next match Wednesday at Colorado Springs.

El Paso had multiple chances to take the lead very early in the match, with both Bryam Rebellon and Josue Aaron Gomez hitting the post on attempts in the 6th minute. Leandro Carrijo just missed a diving header in the second half. New Mexico had a goal called back in second half stoppage time to preserve the point for El Paso.

However, the draw did not come without a big loss. El Paso star striker Omar Salgado went down with a knee injury in the first half and was forced to leave the match.

KTSM has learned that the club suspects the injury is a torn ACL, but Salgado will find out for sure with an MRI early next week. The homegrown forward has two goals and two assists in 2020 for El Paso, and is one of the club’s best creators in space.

The injury to Salgado is another in a line of knee injuries suffered by Locomotive players this season. Defender Chiro N’toko is out for the season with a torn ACL; midfielder Nick Ross has missed much of the last month after undergoing knee surgery and Andrew Fox did not play against United after injuring his knee Sept. 19 against Real Monarchs.

Ross is expected to be back soon for El Paso, but no timeline has been given for Fox, N’toko or Salgado.

Los Locos will look to lock up Group C on the road Wednesday at Colorado Springs. El Paso will play at Real Monarchs next Saturday to finish out the regular season.