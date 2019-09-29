Locomotive FC nets win at Sacramento with stoppage time goal

SACRAMENTO, CA (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC defeated Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 on the road and they did so in dramatic fashion.

THREE huge points on the road!

💛🚂💙 pic.twitter.com/jVr0CmDnV3 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 29, 2019

The match began with two weather delays that shifted the momentum and saw the Locos go down a goal early in the match, but the rain wasn’t enough to stop this train.

El Paso’s first goal of the night came from defender Bryam Rebellon who finished a deflected ball off a Sacramento defender. Rebellon hit a bouncing volley on his first touch and sent the ball booming into the back of the net, notching his second goal of the season.

The match remained tied until stoppage time. Aaron Gomez found the back of the net for the third time in four matches to give El Paso the three-point win.

90+’

Aaron Gomez with the stoppage time goal to put us ahead! 💙🚂💛 pic.twitter.com/OMhJ7uN8uT — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 29, 2019

With the win, Locomotive sits in ninth place with just three points separating them from fifth place. The top 10 teams in the Western Conference qualify for the playoffs.

A HUGE late goal gives @eplocomotivefc a 2-1 win over Sacramento and moves El Paso into 9th place in the West with 5 matches left. If the season ended today, they’d be in the playoffs. El Paso is also just 4 points out of fourth 👀 pic.twitter.com/szl2mjRZze — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 29, 2019

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Wednesday, October 2nd against Fresno FC.