Locomotive FC nets equalizer at the death to earn 1-1 draw with NM United in season opener

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Leandro Carrijo hammered home a headed cross from Josue Aaron Gomez in the fifth minute of stoppage time on Saturday night, as El Paso Locomotive FC earned a 1-1 draw with New Mexico United.

Carrijo came on in the second half, along with 17-year-old Diego Luna, and propelled Locomotive to a 1-point result. New Mexico United initially took the lead in the 57th minute on a goal from Devon Sandoval, after a scoreless first half.

Diego Luna and Leandro Carrijo were late game substitutions for @EPLocomotiveFC and the payoff was huge for head coach Mark Lowry. Carrijo with the equalizer in stoppage time and Los Locos salvage a point against NM United in the 2021 season opener. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/DRqzgRR0xp — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) May 9, 2021

The game was the first match of the season for El Paso, after a seven-month offseason, and eight-week preseason. Locomotive is coming off of back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals in 2019 and 2020.

El Paso is off until May 22, when they host the Rio Grande Valley Toros at Southwest University Park.