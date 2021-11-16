Locomotive FC midfielder Diego Luna nets goal for USA U-20 team in Revelations Cup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The king Mark Lowry may have jetted for Indy Eleven, but El Paso Locomotive FC still has its prince: Diego Luna.

The teenage phenom who took USL Championship by storm as a 17-year-old wunderkind in 2021 made his way on to the United States U-20 team for a series of matches in Mexico this week as part of the Revelations Cup.

Luna made his first appearance in the tournament in the USA’s final match on Tuesday vs. Mexico and he did not disappoint. Trailing Mexico 1-0 in the 50th minute, Luna drilled a centered pass past the Mexican goalkeeper to tie the game at 1-apiece.

He reacted with the same amount of gusto and excitement that he did for every one of his goals scored for El Paso. Though the USA lost the match 2-1, Luna more than made an impression on an international level.

Luna is signed to a multi-year contract with Locomotive FC, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from swirling that he could be getting signed by a bigger club, perhaps in MLS. Any club that tries to sign him would have to pay El Paso a hefty transfer fee.

Locomotive FC is currently searching for a new head coach and technical director after Lowry left his post for Indy Eleven on Monday after three highly successful seasons in El Paso.