Locomotive FC midfielder Bryam Rebellón earns USL Championship Team of the Week honors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Bryam Rebellón has earned a spot on the Week 10 USL Championship Team of the Week Starting XI following his late-game heroics last Saturday — securing a win over Real Monarchs SLC with a game-winning goal.

The Colombian won 10 of 17 duels while completing 28 of 42 passes in the midfield to help set the transition into the attacking play. Creating a key chance towards goal, while making five shots on goal, Rebellón’s contribution would shine in the 86th minute.

Settling a poorly made clearance by the Monarchs defensive line, the 28-year-old midfielder cut in towards the middle of the box before bending the shot into the far post for his first goal of the season. Rebellón went down hard in the process and appeared to suffer a head injury. He would walk off the pitch under his own power and is not showing any concussion symptoms.

The full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10 is listed below:

✨ @CleerAudio presents the Week 🔟 Team of the Week ✨ — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) September 1, 2020

GK – Colin Miller, Loudoun United FC: Miller recorded nine saves, including denying a penalty kick, to match the most saves in a single game this season in Loudoun’s 3-2 defeat to the New York Red Bulls II on Saturday evening.

D – Dillon Serna, Sporting Kansas City II: Serna recorded two assists, completed 25 of 32 passes overall and recorded two blocked shots and nine recoveries in SKC II’s 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa on Saturday night.

D – Logan Gdula, Charleston Battery: Gdula scored once, and completed 77 of 92 passes and 2 of 2 dribbles and made 18 recoveries as the Battery swept a pair of victories against Miami FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

D – Ryan James, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: James scored a pair of goals, completed 52 of 58 passes and won 7 of 9 duels in a standout display that helped the Hounds to a 3-0 victory against Hartford Athletic.

M – Blake Smith, San Antonio FC: Smith recorded one goal and one assist, had two shots overall and made two clearances in San Antonio’s 3-1 victory against Rio Grande Valley FC on Friday night.

M – Jake LaCava, New York Red Bulls II: LaCava recorded his first two professional goals, had seven shots overall and one chance created in New York’s 3-2 victory against Loudoun United FC.

M – Bryam Rebellon, El Paso Locomotive FC: Rebellon scored a late game-winner for El Paso against Real Monarchs SLC and won 10 of 17 duels and completed 28 of 42 passes while recording five shots overall.

M – Jaden Servania, Birmingham Legion FC: Servania recorded one goal and one assist and completed 15 of 16 passes and recorded three chances created as Legion FC took a 4-1 victory against the Charlotte Independence.

F – Augustine Williams, LA Galaxy II: Williams recorded three goals and one assist and completed 39 of 48 passes across two contests as Los Dos took a pair of victories to move into second place in Group B.

F – Billy Forbes, Austin Bold FC: Forbes scored three goals and completed 32 of 38 passes in two contests as Austin remained in second place in Group D after draws against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and OKC Energy FC.

F – Corey Hertzog, Reno 1868 FC: Hertzog recorded one goal and one assist, had three chances created overall and completed 28 of 36 passes in 1868 FC’s 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night.

Bench: Ford Parker (BHM), Jordan Dover (PIT), Sean Totsch (LOU), Neco Brett (BHM) Christian Volesky (COS), Kairou Amoustapha (LDN), Blake Frischknecht (LV)