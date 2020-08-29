Locomotive FC match expected to go on despite Real Monarchs SLC owner’s comments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dell Loy Hansen, the owner of Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs SLC — El Paso Locomotive FC’s opponent on Saturday — is taking a leave of absence following a report by The Athletic that he made racially insensitive comments.

”As an organization, our priority is our employees, our teams, our players, and our fans, and Mr. Hansen in particular cares deeply for each of these individuals who works so hard to make Utah Soccer the success that it is,” the team said in a statement Friday night. ”During the pendency of these investigations, and until further notice, Mr. Hansen will be taking a leave of absence from all RSL, URFC, and Monarchs operations. The existing Soccer Executive Group at Utah Soccer will assume all management of the organization.”

Utah Soccer Statement — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 29, 2020

Hansen’s comments came on a local radio show after Real Salt Lake players protested racial injustice by not taking the field for a match.

”It’s like someone stabbed you and then you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That’s what it feels like. The disrespect was profound to me, personally,” said Hansen Thursday morning on X96, a Salt Lake City radio station he owns.

Hansen also suggested players’ activism makes him not want to invest in the team.

The protest is part of a mass player movement in professional sports and comes in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA, WNBA, NHL, and MLB have all seen multiple protests leading to postponement. Several teams in the NFL have also taken a stand by canceling practices this week.

In the USL, Saturday’s match between Forward Madison and North Texas has been postponed as well. Forward Madison is playing their home matches in Milwaukee, just 45 minutes north of Kenosha.

In collaboration with the @ForwardMSNFC players, staff and supporters, the United Soccer League announced today that Sunday’s match against @northtexasSC has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/U4f2Cyar5Z — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 27, 2020

El Paso Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest says they expect to play Saturday’s match as scheduled, but would support whatever decision is made by the players.

“We want these guys to be able to express themselves and use their platform for positive change,” said Forrest. “This ownership group and this club — we support that 100% and we’ll look to support the boys in any way they feel is the best way to express themselves positively with what’s going on in this country at this time.”

Locomotive GM Andrew Forrest "We want these guys to be able to express themselves and use their platform for positive change… we'll look to support the boys in any way they feel is the best way to express themselves positively with what's going on in this country at this time." — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 28, 2020

Saturday’s match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT and it will be the first match of the season Locomotive FC will host fans. All 800 tickets have been sold and the stadium will be at 11% capacity in order to keep 12-feet of social distance.