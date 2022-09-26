EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC’s road match at Tampa Bay Rowdies, slated for Wednesday, was postponed on Monday due to pending threat of Hurricane Ian.

The storm is currently projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. El Paso’s game with Tampa Bay was moved to Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

El Paso is looking to make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. They have just three matches left and are now off until Oct. 5, when they host Colorado Springs Switchbacks.