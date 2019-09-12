Locomotive FC making moves in final leg of regular season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC’s race to the playoffs is still alive in the club’s inaugural season. Only four points separate the field from 11th to fourth place in the Western Conference, with fourth place hosting that elusive final home playoff game.

El Paso will travel to California in a matchup against Orange County SC on Saturday, with a chance to gain some ground in the standings.

“Everything is so close,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It’s a big game again and it has playoff implications for both teams. It’s a game we want to go win to continue the form that we are on. Then we come back home to face Colorado and you start to look if we can put a string of wins together, three or four wins.”

The work never stops 💪 pic.twitter.com/3S2eghypkp — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 12, 2019

Including Saturday’s match against Orange County, eight regular season matches remain for the Locos, leaving 24 possible points on the table. That makes the contest in the West one to keep your eyes on.

“The playoffs are why sports teams compete,” said general manager Andrew Forrest. “Our team is finally healthy and poised to make a run deep into the playoffs. Working hard to get the maximum amount of points these last eight games is paramount to our playoff push.”

The regular season concludes on Saturday, October 19 in Los Angeles, as El Paso takes on LA Galaxy II. But the team has four home matches remaining, which will play a massive role in where they will finish in the standings.

The lowest four seeds in each conference will enter into a play-in round on October 23. The winners from that round will then enter into a single-elimination bracket, with the highest seed hosting each playoff match. That opens the possibility for a playoff match in El Paso. The USL Cup will be November 14-18.

El Paso’s four remaining home matches will be played on Saturday, September 21, Wednesday, October 2, Thursday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 15.

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Saturday, September 21 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks.