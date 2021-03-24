Locomotive FC makes trip across the border to play FC Juárez in preseason match

Juárez, Mexico (KTSM) — With the start of the USL Championship season delayed and still more than six weeks away, El Paso Locomotive FC is making sure they stay ready with eight preseason matches.

Their latest preseason match took them across the border to .Juárez, Mexico, on Tuesday where they played an international friendly of sorts against their sister club FC Juárez at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.

Scenes 📸 from the first half pic.twitter.com/289adryGnx — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) March 24, 2021

Locomotive jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a goal from El Paso native Chapa Herrera, but the Bravos came back to score two second half goals to win the match, 2-1. The two clubs will meet again on Saturday in another exhibition game in Juárez.

KTSM 9 Sports Anchor Colin Deaver made the trip with Locomotive on Tuesday and chronicles their journey across the border.