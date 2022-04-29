EL PASO, Texas – This weekend El Paso Locomotive makes the long journey to the east to take on Loudoun United FC. It will be the first time the two sides clash in the USL Championship and both sides are eager to find points on the table.

Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on ESPN+ starting at 4:00 p.m. MT. El Paso Locomotive will be hosting its watch part at Cabo Joe’s located at 7942 Gateway Blvd E.

It will be a long trip to cover the 1,934 miles from El Paso, Texas to Leesburg, Virginia – a distance that will provide its own set of challenges for the team. It will be the longest trip El Paso Locomotive will make in its 2022 regular season.

“Living and playing in Australia, it’s a big country as well,” said Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson. “We got some big flights and I’m kind of used to it. It’s good for the players though. All these challenges that we have to face are really good. It brings us together and we get to spend some more time together. I don’t know if they like spending time with me, but I like spending time with them.”

Aside from the long distance, the trip to Leesburg offers additional challenges. Loudoun United FC is a young, bold, and fearless team that can be an unpredictable opponent. As the USL Championship affiliate for Major League Soccer’s DC United, Loudoun features talented players aiming to break into the MLS ranks. Despite the Virginia team holding up the league from the cellars for the last two years running, El Paso Locomotive is not taking their trip to Virginia as an easy three points.

Following the match against Oakland Roots SC and San Antonio FC, both players and technical staff have been delighted in the defensive showings. However, the full squad felt the offensive front was lacking. Despite holding possession and creating the majority of chances, El Paso’s bite in front of goal was left wanting as the team was left scoreless in San Antonio and walked away with a single goal against Oakland. It has been a stark contrast to the earlier games of the season that has launched El Paso to be one of the top goal-scoring teams in the league in 2022.

With the defensive line figured out, the team has shifted focus in training to how it can combine the aggressive offense from early in the season with the defensive showings in the most recent games.