EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC fought to a 0-0 draw against San Diego Loyal SC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park in the final home match of the 2023 regular season.

Locomotive FC managed just four shots in the entire match, but a strong defensive performance and a big night from goalkeeper Benny Diaz earned El Paso a point.

“Both teams were pretty defensive. It was hard to break down and it limited our chances,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “We want to take care of business for these next two games on the road for the [fans]. We need to get six points; we need to get wins. This is do or die for us. These are important games; we’re going to fight and give it our all.”

With the draw, El Paso remains in seventh place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference with 44 points. Couple that with Oakland Roots’ loss to Orange County SC and Locomotive FC now has a two-point lead for the seven-seed with two matches left.

El Paso is on the road on Saturday at Memphis. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. MT.