Locomotive FC loses second straight match, 3-1, at Phoenix Rising

PHOENIX, ARIZONA (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC fell 3-1 on the road against Phoenix Rising FC Saturday night, the club’s second loss in as many games.

Locomotive started the game on the right foot, holding off Phoenix Rising pressure to cut out the passing lanes while maintaining crisp passing of their own. The passing paid off in the 15th minute when a perfectly weighted through ball from Dylan Mares found Josue Aaron Gomez, who tapped the ball just under the Phoenix keeper.

The advantage didn’t last long though, as moments later, Rufat Dadashov buried a penalty kick opportunity. While Locomotive fought to get to the attacking third, Rising FC took control in the 36th minute on a powerful goal from Solomon Asante.

In first half stoppage time, Junior Flemmings scored a wonder goal, weaving in and out of El Paso’s defense to increase the lead to 3-1 before the break.

Following the defeat, Los Locos return to El Paso to host Group C rival Colorado Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, August 8.