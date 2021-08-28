Locomotive FC lose for second time in 2021 at San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC fell for only the second time this season in a 2-1 loss to San Antonio FC on Saturday night that snapped a 10-match Locomotive FC unbeaten streak.

Locomotive dominated possession through the first half of a slick match finding the first true opportunity towards goal with a long-distance low shot from Midfielder Dylan Mares. While Los Locos controlled the ball, San Antonio FC made the most of its possession, finding the crossbar through a wildfire shot from Cameron Lindley.

San Antonio’s offense would earn the opening goal of the night with Marcus Epps curving a low shot to the far post in the 32nd minute.

The El Paso side came out into the second half with pressure, as Midfielder Bryam Rebellon and Forward Aaron Gomez both took shots towards goal that forced San Antonio goalkeeper Matt Cardone into massive saves. It didn’t take long into the second half for Velasquez to find an equalizing goal, heading in the cross served by Midfielder Nick Ross in the 54th minute.

Both sides fought to find the advantage but neither side could gain the edge. It wasn’t until the dying seconds of the match did San Antonio find a go-ahead goal as Justin Dhillon put away a goal in the 93rd minute to end an impressive 10-game undefeated streak for Locomotive.

El Paso Locomotive gets some inter-division action, traveling to California to play Orange County SC. That match is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. MT kickoff from Championship Soccer Stadium on Friday, September 3, and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.