Locomotive FC looks to get back on track at San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in over two months, El Paso Locomotive FC is coming off a loss. Locomotive FC had their nine-match unbeaten streak snapped in Saturday night’s loss to Las Vegas. Now the team is looking to get back on track in a hurry.

El Paso will hit the road for a midweek clash with San Antonio FC on Wednesday night. Locomotive FC has yet to lose a match on the road this year, but they are playing a club who is hungry.

“They’ve [San Antonio FC] gone back-and-forth on a couple different things tactically,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “That makes the guessing game for us a little bit harder on what they’re going to do. They have good players and I think they are in a weird position. They are better than what their position shows you. They are definitely a playoff level team, no doubt about it.”

Locomotive FC continues to battle the injury bug on the back line, which means they will have to be especially sharp defensively on Wednesday night.

“They [San Antonio] counter well and they’re pretty dangerous 1 vs. 1 in the corners,” said goalkeeper Logan Ketterer. “We are going to have to rely on some good defending and we have to be smart in how we attack.”

The midweek match could allow El Paso to make up some ground in the USL Western Conference standings. Locomotive FC is currently in third place, six points back of Phoenix Rising FC.

Kickoff in San Antonio is set for 6:30 p.m. MDT. The game will air on ESPN News.