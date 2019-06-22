Locomotive FC looks to extend unbeaten streak to ten

The way El Paso Locomotive FC is playing right now, they may never lose another match. Locomotive FC will look to extend their unbeaten streak to ten on Saturday night against Las Vegas Lights FC at Southwest University Park.

The last time El Paso lost a USL match was back on April 13 to Phoenix Rising FC, who is now in first place in the Western Conference. Locomotive FC’s run of nine unbeaten has catapulted them in the standings, all the way to second place, just three points back of Phoenix.

Saturday night’s home match marks the first of three games in a week for El Paso.

“I think the key thing for this game, with it being the first of a three-game week, is to focus on Las Vegas while making sure guys are fresh and ready to go compete in all three games we have coming up,” said head coach Mark Lowry.

Las Vegas is coming off a 5-1 win over New Mexico United, who had been the leader in the standings throughout most of the season up until last week.

“They [Las Vegas] are a very good team,” said Locomotive FC midfielder Richie Ryan. “They can cause teams problems attacking wise and we have to make sure we keep possession. Then they don’t have the ball to score goals.”

El Paso has outscored their opponents 16-5 in their last nine matches, but the team knows they will have to bring their best soccer on Saturday night to shutdown Lights FC’s attack.

“They [Las Vegas] score a lot of goals,” said Lowry. “They’re going to be ready to come here and put on a good performance. We have to stop them. This is our home and this is our city. People don’t come here and walk away with three points very easily.”

The key for Locomotive FC during this winning stretch has been to keep soccer simple.

“I think we just have to keep taking it one game at a time, hope that we keep winning games, and stay consistent,” said Ryan.

Kickoff at Southwest University Park is at 7:30 p.m. MDT. The match will air on ESPN+.