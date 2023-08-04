EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The last seven matches have been some of the most difficult of the 2023 season for El Paso Locomotive FC.

After a franchise-best 12-match unbeaten through the end of March and much of June, El Paso has now gone seven games without a victory, dating back to June 14 vs. Las Vegas Lights.

In that time, Los Locos have also fallen from first place in the entire USL Championship, to fifth place in the Western Conference.

El Paso hit rock-bottom last Saturday with what head coach Brian Clarhaut called the club’s worst match of the season in a 5-2 loss on the road at Rio Grande Valley FC.

Now, El Paso will look to finally right the ship in south Florida on Saturday, in the first-ever match vs. Miami FC.

Currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, Miami has won its last two matches, including a victory over defending USL champion San Antonio FC on July 22.

They’ve had a better run of form lately than El Paso, but Los Locos are confident that Saturday will be the time to end the winless streak and get back in the Western Conference title race.

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. MT on Saturday in Miami.