Locomotive FC looks to collect three points at San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC will look to remain atop the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division standings on Wednesday night, as they travel to the Alamo City in a matchup against San Antonio FC. It is the first meeting between these two Copa Tejas rivals this season.

Locomotive (7-1-4, 25 points) is coming off a scoreless draw against New Mexico United and is unbeaten in their last four matches. Los Locos has outscored their opponents 16-8 this season and their +8 goal differential is the difference between first and second place in the division. Rio Grande Valley FC (7-3-4, 25 points) remains in second place with a goal differential of +6.

“We knew these two road games on a Saturday and Wednesday at two of the most difficult places to play in the league — not just the conference, but the league — was going to be difficult,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “It’s the most difficult part of our season, frankly. We want to go put in a good performance and we want to go pick up points.”

San Antonio FC (4-3-6, 18 points) is in sixth place in the division and is coming off back-to-back wins over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and New Mexico United.

The match will represent a little bit of a homecoming for Locomotive forward Lucho Solignac, who played with San Antonio FC last season and led the club to the playoffs. Solignac netted eight goals in 15 matches for San Antonio FC in 2020.

“Scoring first and winning, but also seeing some old friends is what I’m looking forward to the most,” said Solignac. “They gave me a chance when nobody else believed in me after a long period of time that I was out with my injury. I’m grateful for them, but of course, now I’m on the other side and we want to win.”

Kickoff at Toyota Field is scheduled of 6:30 p.m. MT. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

MATCH DETAILS: USL Championship Regular Season Game #13; at San Antonio FC; 6:30 p.m. MT kickoff

VENUE/WEATHER: Toyota Field; San Antonio, Texas; 93F degrees and clear skies.

WATCH: ESPN+

RECORDS/STANDINGS: Locomotive: 7-1-4 (25 points, MTN-1); San Antonio: 4-3-6 (18 points, MTN-6)

PREVIOUS MEETING: Locomotive dismantled a San Antonio FC 11-game undefeated streak in a game that saw two penalty conversions and an own goal. El Paso Locomotive opened the scoring in the 40th minute when Forward Aaron Gomez converted his penalty kick opportunity, though that lead was quickly diminished with a penalty kick going the other way through then-San Antonio Forward and now-Locomotive striker Lucho Solignac. With the game level, El Paso threw everything it could to regain the advantage, eventually forcing SAFC’s Mitchell Taintor into a poor backward clearance that found his own goal to give Los Locos the 2-1 win.