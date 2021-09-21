Locomotive FC looks to bring home Copa Tejas trophy with win at Austin

Midfielder Sebastian Velasquez during the El Paso Locomotive FC vs Austin Bold FC match at Southwest University Park, Saturday, August 7, 2021, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC has been one of the more consistent teams in the USL Championship since coming into the league in 2019, but are still looking for their first trophy to display at Southwest University Park. That could change on Wednesday night.

With a win over Austin Bold FC, Locomotive would claim the Texas trophy. El Paso has been dominant against their Texas rivals over the course of the 2021 season, and currently sit atop the USL Copa Tejas table with 18 points, while Austin is positioned just below at 12 points. Three points on Wednesday night would bring Locomotive’s total to 21 points, out of range for Austin, who would then only be able to get a maximum of 18 points by season’s end.

“It’s a big pride thing in the state of Texas. We want to win it,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “Hopefully we can go to Austin and get the three points — three points closer to winning the group, three points gets us the Copa Tejas trophy.”

Locomotive is 2-0 this season against Bold, outscoring Austin 4-0 in those two matches.

“We need a trophy here in El Paso,” said Locomotive midfielder Louis “Chapa” Herrera. “A trophy this year means everything, so, hopefully we can bring the trophy home to El Paso.”

While another rivalry win would be special, it also gets Locomotive closer to their ultimate goal in the regular season: winning the Mountain Division and securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. El Paso is six points up on San Antonio FC with 10 matches to play.

“The league standings are the most important,” said Lowry. “We want to win the group, we want to win in the playoffs, we want to finally win the Western Conference Final and just keep going from there.”

Kickoff on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT at Bold Stadium. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

We're ready to bring home a @copatejas trophy tomorrow for our #LocoFamilia 🏆



Watch the match at The Union Draft House on Sunland Park Dr or on ESPN+. Kickoff starts at 7:00 PM #VamosLocos #VamosElPaso pic.twitter.com/58q1J8sLhJ — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 21, 2021

MATCH DETAILS: USL Championship Regular Season Game #23; at Austin Bold FC; Kickoff 7:00 p.m. MT

VENUE/WEATHER: Bold Stadium; Austin, Texas; 87F degrees and partly cloudy.

WATCH PARTY: Union Drafthouse (730 Sunland Park Drive STE A)

WATCH: ESPN+

RECORDS/STANDINGS: Locomotive: 13-2-7 (46 points, MTN-1); Bold: 9-6-8 (35 points, MTN-4)