EL PASO, Texas – After losing at home on Wednesday in a heartbreaking, contentious 2-1 defeat to San Antonio FC, El Paso Locomotive FC has another quick turnaround.

For the fourth time this season, El Paso will play three games in a seven-day span, when Los Locos play host to Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park. The game can be seen on Estrella-TV, KTSM.com and ESPN+.

El Paso (9-5-4, 31 points) is in third place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference, but hasn’t recorded a win in four matches and has just one goal since June 17.

El Paso are 3-4-2 against RGV in the USL Championship and Locomotive will come into Saturday’s contest not only looking to snap its current four-game winless streak, but also pick up its first win against the Toros since August 21, 2021.

Star forward Luis “Lucho” Solignac will want to break his own stretch of four games without finding the back of the net. Historically, he has put up numbers against RGV. In his USL Championship career, Lucho has scored five times against Rio Grande Valley, the second-most goals he has scored against a single opponent. Additionally, his first ever career goal for Locomotive was against RGV on May 22, 2021, which remains the fastest goal in club history at 18 seconds.

Midfielder Eric Calvillo, who has been crucial for Locomotive at the midfield in build-up play, will aim to put up another offensive shift to help steer Locomotive back into the win column.

“We’ve got another Texas opponent and it’s just about trying to respond there,” Calvillo said about the game against RGV at Wednesday’s post-match press conference. “[We need to] continue the positive things that we’ve been doing and try to find those results again that [gave us] success in the early part of the season.”

This Copa Tejas match will also see Locomotive defender Erik McCue reunite with the club that kickstarted his professional career at 18 years old. On loan from MLS’ Houston Dynamo, McCue spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Toros, making seven total appearances.

RGV picked up its first ever win at Southwest University Park last season and despite currently being under the playoff line, a win could help propel them back into a playoff spot. The Toros are on a six-game unbeaten run with three wins and three losses and will aim to make things difficult for El Paso’s defense.

Wilmer Cabrera Jr. has been RGV’s lead man this season, notching four goals and an assist throughout the unbeaten streak, and will look for ways to get around players down the stretch.

RGV’s Christiano Francois returns to Southwest University Park after spending the 2022 season with Locomotive. During his time in El Paso, the Haitian winger recorded 16 starts in 26 appearances, scored one goal and assisted another. Up to now with RGV, Francois has recorded two goals and two assists in 18 matches, 16 of which he has started.