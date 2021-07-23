Locomotive FC looking to extend five-match unbeaten streak against NM United

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has dominated its series with rival New Mexico United for the last calendar year, and the Sun City squad will get a chance to continue that on Saturday.

Locomotive FC has an unbeaten streak of five matches against their rivals from Albuquerque, six matches if an exhibition game earlier this year is included. El Paso beat New Mexico 2-1 back on July 3 at Southwest University Park.

Saturday’s clash will be different, though. It will be the first time Los Locos have played United on the road in the Duke City since July, 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Mexico was not permitted by governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to host home games in 2020, and the first two games between the sides this season were played in El Paso.

Rivalries are the focus in our Western Conference Talking Points, including:



– How will @NewMexicoUTD respond with @eplocomotivefc in town?

– Defenses in limelight for #RGVvATX

– Two of the league's top attacks meet tonight for #COSvLOU



More 👇https://t.co/KSOR3o3hBu — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) July 23, 2021

“We haven’t been there in a while. We’ve played them a lot,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “We’re unbeaten against them in quite a few games, which is nice, but now we have to go there and do the same thing.”

Entering the trip to Albuquerque, Locomotive FC is in first place in USL Championship’s Western Conference Mountain Division with 24 points. They’ve also won their last three matches, most recently at home July 17 over Las Vegas Lights.

They’ll be looking to continue that run of form against New Mexico, in front of what can be a raucous crowd at Isotopes Park.

“I like hearing it because it keep things competitive and it’s more exciting. When you win those games, you feel a lot better about it. I’m looking forward to that game,” said goalkeeper Logan Ketterer.

United is coming off of a 3-0 loss on the road at San Antonio on Saturday. Locomotive FC’s fresher legs could prove pivotal in the clash.

El Paso has been dominant against its biggest rival for over 365 days. On Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., they’ll look to continue their winning ways.