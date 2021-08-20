Locomotive FC looking for revenge on Saturday night vs. Rio Grande Valley

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Back on June 30, El Paso Locomotive FC lost to Rio Grande Valley FC, 3-2, on the road.

Since that time, Los Locos have been utterly unbeatable.

El Paso enters Saturday’s USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division clash with the Toros at Southwest University Park unbeaten in its last nine matches since that defeat at RGV. The streak includes seven wins and a pair of draws on the road at New Mexico United.

Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry says the loss at Rio Grande Valley is what spurred El Paso’s current hot streak that has them nine points clear of the Toros for first place in the division. Los Locos will be looking for revenge on Saturday night.

“We turned it into a positive and got better because of it,” said Lowry. “RGV are a team of men and if you don’t go fight, they’re capable of beating us. We need to match that and we didn’t quite do that at RGV.”

El Paso’s 38 points are the second-most in all of USL Championship, just one point behind Louisville City FC for first in the entire league. A win on Saturday would push Locomotive FC to 12 points up on RGV over halfway through the season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.