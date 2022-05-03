EL PASO, Texas – For the fourth time across all competitions, El Paso Locomotive FC will take on FC Tulsa on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive leads the series between the two sides, having never lost with a record of 2-0-2. The last time these two met was in October of 2021, where two early goals from Forwards Aaron Gomez and Lucho Solignac secured the 2-1 victory on the road.

The last meeting at Southwest University Park took place in the 2020 Western Conference Quarterfinals where the Locos advanced on a 2-2 draw and winning the resulting penalty shootout. It’s been nearly three years since FC Tulsa and Locomotive met in El Paso the regular season.

El Paso’s form has been improving in recent weeks as the teams pulls it’s early season offensive prowess with its recent defensive stance. In the last five games Locomotive has resulted in a 2-2-1 record to bring the playoff line back on the horizon.

FC Tulsa has begun a slide down the Eastern Conference ranks. In its last five games, Tulsa has earned one win for a 1-4-0 record, with its last three games being losses. Wednesday’s contest will pit an El Paso side looking to earn its first back-to-back win of the season against a Tulsa team looking to not fall for the fourth straight game.

Los Locos are in the midst of a tough stretch of their schedule. After winning at Loudon United, 3-1 last Saturday, El Paso will host Tulsa on Wednesday, followed by a home match with LA Galaxy II on Saturday night. It’s a chance for Locomotive FC to really get rolling.

El Paso and Tulsa will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.