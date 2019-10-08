Locomotive FC look to clinch playoff berth Thursday at home

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The scenario is simple: with a win over Austin Bold FC on Thursday, El Paso Locomotive FC will clinch a playoff berth in its inaugural season.

Locomotive FC have 46 points and are in eighth place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference. They need to accumulate just two points over the course of their final three matches. There’s a few different scenarios to make it happen.

The first is simple: beat Austin on Thursday at Southwest University Park, and El Paso will earn three points, clinch a playoff spot and have two more matches to climb the standings.

If Locomotive FC loses to Austin, they can simply win one of their final two matches to accumulate the necessary points to clinch a postseason berth.

El Paso can also draw twice in its last three matches and the two points it would earn from the two draws would be enough for a playoff spot in its inaugural season.

Locomotive FC have lost just one match since the start of September and are riding a four-match unbeaten streak. They feel confident they’ll be able to lock down a spot in the postseason.

El Paso will host Austin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Southwest University Park.