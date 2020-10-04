Locomotive FC look to clinch Group C championship at Real Monarchs

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC will play its regular season finale on Sunday with a playoff berth long-since locked up.

However, they want to win Group C outright, and the only way they can do that, is to beat Real Monarchs SLC on the road on Sunday afternoon.

The scenario is simple: beat Monarchs, and clinch Group C, plus the home playoff game that comes with it.

Lose or draw, and they leave the door open for New Mexico United to win the group. New Mexico’s game with Rio Grande Valley FC was postponed last week because of COVID-1 and United has said it will only play the match if they have a chance to win the group. Los Locos can put those hopes to rest with a victory.

El Paso has a 10-match unbeaten streak; they want to make it 11, get the win and head into the playoffs with momentum as group champions.

“We’re 10 undefeated but two straight games with ties, that’s not the situation we want to be in, this group,” Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry said. “We feel like we’re capable of winning these games and we have to find a way to score some goals, get three points and take that momentum of tomorrow’s game into the playoffs.”

Locomotive FC and Real Monarchs kick off at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The match can be seen on ESPN+.