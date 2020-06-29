Locomotive FC launches ‘Cutout Conductors’ ahead of 2020 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fans of El Paso Locomotive FC have the option to help fill the stands with a standup image of themselves during home games at Southwest University Park as a Cutout Conductor, the club announced today. Presented by Estrella Jalisco and Stars Scholarship Fund, cutouts can be purchased starting at $35 by clicking here. A portion of the net proceeds from Cutout Conductors sold will benefit COVID-19 relief funds in the El Paso community.



“One of our Sales Executives, saw this idea from a team in Germany and we quickly adapted it for El Paso,” said Andrew Forrest, General Manager, Business Operations. “This is an innovative idea that we thought could be great fun for Locomotive fans, whether they attend the game or not. Dovetailing that with the ability to benefit COVID-19 relief funds, it was a no brainer. We appreciate L&F Distributors working with us on this idea and helping to bring it to fruition. I cannot wait to see all these ‘fans’ in Southwest University Park on July 11th.”



The team is finalizing details related to the number of fans that will be able to attend 2020 Locomotive home matches in-person. In any case, the Cutout Conductors will be placed in various sections throughout Southwest University Park and will represent the team’s fans as Locomotive FC continues through its second season of the USL Championship. Fans will be able to upload a hi-res photo from the waist up wearing their Locos gear (hats, scarves, jerseys, shirts, etc.) and that picture will be printed on a 19”x 36” cutout.



The cutouts will help fill the stands throughout the remainder of the 2020 USL Championship season. At the conclusion of the season, each cutout will be signed by a Locomotive FC player before being returned to the fan to take home as a keepsake.



For more information or to become a Cutout Conductor, please visit the Cutout Conductors website here.