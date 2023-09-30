EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC grabbed a crucial three points after it completed a 3-2 comeback victory over Charleston Battery at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

Wow. @eplocomotivefc grab a crucial three points with a 3-2 win over Charleston Battery tonight at Southwest University Park.



Locos got second half goals from Emmanuel Sonupe and Eric Calvillo to lead them to a clutch victory. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) October 1, 2023

El Paso Locomotive FC went up first in the match in the 33rd minute as Petar Petrovic scored his seventh goal of the season off a left footed shot inside the box.

The lead didn’t last too long for the Locos, as Augustine Williams scored the equalizer off of a cross from Fidel Barajas in the 38th minute of the match.

The match was tied 1-1 at the half.

In the second half, Charleston took a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute of the match.

The Locos immediately responded with a goal of its own. In the 75th minute, seven minutes after being subbed on for forward Aaron Gomez, Emmanuel Sonupe would strike the ball into the bottom corner to bring Locomotive level.

WE RIGHT BACK IN IT! 😤 pic.twitter.com/78wl8rK9lo — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 1, 2023

In the 84th minute, a shot from Christopher Garcia was blocked and fell at the feet of Eric Calvillo who poked it into the back of the net to give the Locos its lead back, 3-2.

Captain Calvillo reclaims the lead 😏 pic.twitter.com/krlyxqy7kJ — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 1, 2023

El Paso would hold out for the remaining minutes to pick up a massive three points, launching the club back over the playoff line and recording its first home win since June 14, a 2-1 win against Las Vegas Lights FC (also a comeback win).

Up next, El Paso Locomotive FC now face a quick turnaround on Wednesday, Oct. 4 against San Diego Loyal SC, its final home match of the 2023 regular season.

MATCH NOTES (Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

FORECAST: 79ºF, drizzle

ATTENDANCE: 6,736

TEAM NOTES

With its win tonight, El Paso has snapped its eight-game home winless streak. It’s the first home win since June 14 against Las Vegas Lights FC.

This is Locomotive’s third comeback win of the season.

El Paso has picked up points this season against the current top three Eastern Conference teams. (1-0 win vs PIT, 1-1 draw vs TBR, 3-2 win vs CHS). Overall this season, El Paso are 6-3-2 against teams in the East, 3-2-1 at home.

Charleston is the final Eastern Conference team El Paso faces this season. Locomotive close out the regular season with three more matches against in-conference opponents.

Eric Calvillo’s game-winner was his third goal of the season. He also recorded his third assist of the 2023 campaign with his pass to Emmanuel Sonupe.

Emmanuel Sonupe’s goal is his second of the 2023 season.

Petar Petrovic scored his seventh goal of the season.

Denys Kostyshyn assisted his fourth goal of the year, joining Marc Navarro as the club’s top assister in the campaign.

Charleston’s missed penalty was the second consecutive time that an opponent failed to score a penalty against Locomotive in recent matches.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 – Petar Petrovic (Denys Kostyshyn) 33′

CHS 1 – Augustine Williams (Fidel Barajas) 38′

CHS 2 – Emilio Ycaza 71′

ELP 2 – Emmanuel Sonupe (Eric Calvillo) 75′

ELP 3 – Eric Calvillo 84′

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-3-2) Benny Diaz, Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, Noah Dollenmayer, Petar Petrovic (Louis Herrera), Miles Lyons (Nick Hinds), Liam Rose, Eric Calvillo – C, Denys Kostyshyn (Chris Garcia), Aaron Gomez (Emmanuel Sonupe), Petur Knudsen

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Jose Carrillo, Yuma

CHS – (4-2-3-1) Trey Muse, Mark Segbers, Juan Sebastian Palma, Leland Archer – C, Derek Dodson, Chris Allan, Andrew Booth (Arturo Rodriguez), Tristan Trager (Pierre Reedy), Nick Markanich (Emilio Ycaza), Fidel Barajas, Augustine Williams (Beto Avila)

Subs Not Used: Daniel Kuzemka, AJ Cochran, Deklan Wynne

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Marc Navarro (Yellow) 9′, Petar Petrovic (Yellow) 22′, Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 83′, Liam Rose (Yellow) 90+3′

CHS – N/A

MATCH STATS: ELP | CHS

GOALS: 3|2

ASSISTS: 2|1

POSS. %: 47|53

SHOTS: 12|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|5

SAVES: 3|2

FOULS: 21|13

OFFSIDES: 0|0

CORNERS: 3|2

UP NEXT: Wednesday, October 4 vs San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.