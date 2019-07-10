Locomotive FC inks midfielder Sebastián Velásquez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC signs MLS veteran Sebastián Velásquez, pending league and federation approval. Velásquez is coming to El Paso from his most recent club, Suwon FC in South Korea, where he spent the last season.

Excited to announce that I have signed to @eplocomotivefc for the rest of the 2019 season ⚽️ I want to thank coach @CoachMarkLowry for making this transition simple and excited to be apart of this great team ⚽️ @USLChampionship 🔥 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/FY8RfrZ4PI — Sebastian Velasquez (@TiaN_Futbol) July 9, 2019

Born in Medellín, Colombia, Velásquez moved to the United States at a young age and grew up in South Carolina.

An attacking minded midfielder, Velásquez began his professional career in the MLS where he played with Real Salt Lake from 2012-2014. He saw the pitch 38 times while netting two goals. In 2015, he played a season with New York City FC and made 12 appearances. From 2017-2018, Velásquez spent time with USL Championship squad Real Monarchs, scoring 16 times across 47 appearances.

“Sebastian is a proven winner and a top attacking player,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “His experience in MLS and as one of the most creative players to ever play in the USL will be a huge influence on us in the second half of the season. He is exciting to watch; his energy and ability will get people out of their seats and without a doubt allows us to evolve and take the necessary steps in our progression as a team.”

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Wednesday, July 17th against San Antonio FC.