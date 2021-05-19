Locomotive FC inks forward Ricardo Zacarías

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC is adding to its attack. The team announcing on Wednesday the signing of Las Cruces native, Ricardo Zacarías, pending league and federation approval.

“Ricardo is fully deserving of his place on this team,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “He has worked incredibly hard over preseason and has shown an incredible team-first attitude. We are delighted to make this official.”

Zacarías, 25, has been training alongside Locomotive FC and making appearances as a trialist at forward in preseason games. He spent the 2020 season in USL League One with the Chattanooga Red Wolves and recorded two goals across 14 appearances in an abbreviated season. Prior to his time in League One, Zacarías spent five years in Mexico, earning a spot following an open tryout with Liga MX powerhouse, Club América. During his time in Mexico, the 25-year-old played in the Liga Premier, featuring for teams such as Club América Premier, Irapuato, Coras De Nayarit, and most recently, La Piedad.

Locomotive FC will host Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday in a revival of the Copa Tejas supporter tournament at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Name: Ricardo Zacarías

Position: Forward

Number: 17

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hometown: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Birthdate: August 31, 1995 (25)